INDIANAPOLIS -- Friday is the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Indianapolis.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania streets.

It will travel south on Pennsylvania, past the block party on Vermont Street, then turn right on Ohio Street, then right again on Meridian Street.

The parade finishes up at Vermont Street, at the block party.

Here is the day's full schedule of events for Friday's St. Patrick's Day festivities, according to IndyStPats.com:

9:00 a.m. - Parade Block Party opens FREE to public on Vermont Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania in downtown Indy. Located in the middle of the Parade route.

9:30 a.m. - Ennis Clare Band to perform on Hoosier Lottery Imagine That entertainment stage.

9:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Parade unit staging begins/ Street Closures

Pennsylvania from St. Clair to North closes

Fort Wayne between Delaware and North

North Street from Meridian to Delaware

11:00 a.m. - Joe Welch band to perform on Hoosier Lottery Imagine That Stage.

11:30 a.m. - Start of the 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Presented by the Hoosier Lottery at North & Pennsylvania (90 units including, floats, balloons, marching bands/Pipe & Drums, Irish Dancers, Mascots, Schools, VIP/Dignitaries

12:00 p.m. - Highland Reign performs on the Hoosier Lottery "Imagine That" Stage on Vermont Street.

1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Irish Citizen of the Year/Grand Marshal (The McGinley Family) awarded on Hoosier Lottery "Imagine That" Stage.

1:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Highland Reign to perform second set (Vermont Street)

1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Last Parade units finishing at Meridian and Vermont.

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Highland Reign set concludes and final calls for food, drinks, merch.

​3:00 p.m. - Parade Block Party closes.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos