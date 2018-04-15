EPA begins cleanup at lead-tainted site of old battery store in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Environmental Protection Agency has begun removing soil tainted with lead and arsenic from the former site of a battery retail store in Indianapolis.

EPA crews began work Friday at the site of the long-closed Indiana Battery Co.at 1302 Bedford Street. The company was in operation from 1962 until 2008.

The EPA got involved after a citizen filed a complaint with the agency saying "truckloads" of batteries had been buried at the site. Their testing revealed that lead-acid battery wastes were used in buried fill at the site and those wastes contained elevated levels of lead and arsenic which are hazardous substances.

Their crews will excavate the hazardous substances and install a protective cover to prevent contaminated soil from entering the nearby Eagle Creek.

The agency expects cleanup to take about 60 days.

Part of the Eagle Creek Trail will be temporarily closed during that cleanup.

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed



Top Trending Videos