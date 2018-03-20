Ex-probation officer accused of falsifying husband's probation records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say an Indianapolis woman falsified information in her husband's probation case while she was a probation officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Corinne Wratten faces six forgery counts and one count of official misconduct. Online court records don't list an attorney for Wratten, who is scheduled for an initial hearing in the case Wednesday.

Wratten worked for Marion County's probation office from 2002 to 2017. Court documents allege that she failed to notify anyone in the office when her husband was arrested on drunken driving charges in August 2016.

After he pleaded guilty in that case, Wratten allegedly twice accessed his probation file's chronological case history.

She allegedly added false entries indicating his probation case had been transferred to Johnson County, that he'd paid more than $600 in fees and had completed court-ordered counseling.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos