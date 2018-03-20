Ex-probation officer accused of falsifying husband's probation records

Associated Press
4:40 PM, Mar 20, 2018
47 mins ago

Authorities say an Indianapolis woman falsified information in her husband's probation case while she was a probation officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Corinne Wratten faces six forgery counts and one count of official misconduct. Online court records don't list an attorney for Wratten, who is scheduled for an initial hearing in the case Wednesday. Wratten worked for Marion County's probation office from 2002 to 2017. Court documents allege that she failed to notify anyone in the office when her husband was arrested on drunken driving charges in August 2016. After he pleaded guilty in that case, Wratten allegedly twice accessed his probation file's chronological case history.

Inmates in a  Texas jail  might have saved a guard's life by breaking out of a holding cell to help him. "They thought it was a big old fight going on down there. They thought we were taking over," an inmate  told WFAA . Video from the jail shows the guard slumped over from a suspected heart attack late last month. WFAA says once the inmates got out of the cell, they made noise by banging on doors and shouting to get help for the guard. Officials admitted  the situation could have easily escalated given that the guard was armed when he became unconscious. Trending stories at Newsy.com Ambulance Driver Gets Lost While Transporting Dying Man The Officers Involved In Philando Castile's Shooting Are Identified These Are The Victims Of The Dallas Protest Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say an Indianapolis woman falsified information in her husband's probation case while she was a probation officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Corinne Wratten faces six forgery counts and one count of official misconduct. Online court records don't list an attorney for Wratten, who is scheduled for an initial hearing in the case Wednesday.

Wratten worked for Marion County's probation office from 2002 to 2017. Court documents allege that she failed to notify anyone in the office when her husband was arrested on drunken driving charges in August 2016.

After he pleaded guilty in that case, Wratten allegedly twice accessed his probation file's chronological case history.

She allegedly added false entries indicating his probation case had been transferred to Johnson County, that he'd paid more than $600 in fees and had completed court-ordered counseling.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News