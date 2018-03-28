Father who rescued 3-year-old from icy pond after car went underwater remembered as a hero

Katie Cox
8:40 PM, Mar 27, 2018
34 mins ago

A father died Sunday evening from the injuries he sustained while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle after it rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side. Divers and rescuers were called to a pond on Fluvia Terrace after 4:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that the father had stopped to talk to someone and left his 3-year-old in the vehicle. The child hit the gear and shifted the car into neutral, rolling it into the pond. Authorities initially believed she pushed it into reverse, but later clarified to say neutral.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The father who helped rescue his 3-year-old daughter from a pond after their car plunged into the icy water is being remembered as a hero. 

Anthony Burgess Jr. died after helping to rescue his daughter, Amina. Police believe Amina accidentally hit the gear in the vehicle and caused it to roll back into a pond. 

Burgess Jr., who family members say couldn't swim, dove into the water and helped pull his daughter from the vehicle so that another man who went in after her could take her out. He then got stuck underwater and was rescued by divers but later died at the hospital. 

READ | Father dies after rescuing daughter from pond

Amina's aunt, Kelly Jordan, says Burgess Jr. gave the ultimate sacrifice to save his daughter and that is how he will be remembered. 

"Even though he couldn't swim he swam out there into the middle of that water he jumped into that water - even though he couldn't swim he stayed afloat and coached his daughter out of that car - even though he couldn't swim he held his daughter out of that water until she was rescued - even though he couldn't swim he was able to save his daughter," said Jordan. 

Family members are planning a memorial service to remember Burgess on Friday. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News