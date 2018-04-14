Fathers, father figures and mentors join elementary students for 'Breakfast with Dads' event

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fathers, father figures and mentors gathered at Ignite Achievement Academy to be there and support the students for the first-ever "Breakfast with Dads" event in Indianapolis on Friday.

The event is being modeled after a popular on in Dallas that has received nationwide attention.

Bridge Leadership Foundation President Chris Davis said the goal of the event is to show students that there are people out there who care for them and support them - especially as they prepare for their end-of-the-year standardized testing.

"So we wanted to demonstrate for not only students but also teachers that that is just a myth," said Davis. "That there is a reality that men care about students, teachers and administrators and what happens in our schools."

Watch the video above to hear from students and men about what the event means to them.

