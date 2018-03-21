INDIANAPOLIS -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to capture a 42-year-old man wanted for sexually exploiting and abusing a young child.

FBI agents are actively searching for Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, 42, (aka: Gustavo Cruz). He's accused of using his cell phone to take photos and video of him sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

The FBI issued charges against Cruz last year after a young girl told them that he had been abusing her for several years.

Investigators served search warrants on Cruz’s home and vehicle in 2017 and seized several electronic devices that contained child pornography. Many of those images show Cruz engaging in sexual activity with the young victim, according to the FBI.

They were unable to locate Cruz.

“One year ago, a very brave child came forward to tell police what Cruz did to her, and a team of skilled investigators found evidence to corroborate her account of repeated sexual violation," said Indianapolis-United States Attorney Josh Minkler. "While the defendant is presumed innocent, now is the time for the community to come together to tell us where Cruz is located, so that all parties can have their day in court. We will not stop seeking justice for this child.”

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a mole on his right cheek.

"Our children are among the most vulnerable members of our community, and we must protect them in any way we can," said Grant Mendenhall, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Division. "We will continue to work diligently with our partners to locate this individual to ensure no other children are victimized."

Anyone who knows where Cruz may be should contact the FBI at (317) 595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

