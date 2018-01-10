Final round of Carrier layoffs to happen this week

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than 200 people will be laid off on Thursday during the last round of layoffs at the Indianapolis Carrier plant following a deal with President Trump more than a year ago.
This is the second and last wave of layoffs at the plant as they finish moving their fan coil division to Monterrey, Mexico.
The first wave, last July, saw 300 employees laid off. This last wave will affect 215 more workers.
This second wave comes a few weeks later than originally anticipated. These 215 workers were supposed to lose their jobs three days before Christmas, but because of business demand before the holiday season, the company asked those workers to stay on through the beginning of this year.
Despite the layoffs, a deal orchestrated by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence between the state of Indiana and Carrier will keep more than 1,000 people employed at their west side plant.
Carrier will receive it’s first of 10 $700,000 checks in 2018 as long as their employment numbers stay above 1,000.
Under the $7 million agreement, Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, will also be investing $16 million in their Indianapolis plant.