'FlexePark' aims to ease parking frustrations

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a situation that might drive you crazy. You have dinner reservations or tickets to a show, but you can't find a parking space and you're starting to get really frustrated.

A local startup is hoping to ease those frustrations by partnering with local businesses, allowing them to sell after-hours parking in their lots.

This includes businesses like Mass Ave. Chiropractic, where Dr. Joseph Kielur has watched the area evolve.

"We've been here since approximately 2002," Dr. Kielur said.

The growth has been exciting, but also frustrating at times for the chiropractor.

"In the past, 20 years ago, you didn't have to worry about people taking your parking during the day, or at night, but as the city has grown, so has the need for parking," says Dr. Kielur.

That's why he had no hesitation to partner with startup FlexePark.

"We are working to create additional parking here in the city and then keep the money local. So we're going to parking lots and saying, 'When your business is closed, would you like to make a little extra money allowing other people to park here?'" explains FlexePark Ambassador, Sarah Rae Cote.

"It allows people to park during off-hours without the fear of being towed," said Dr. Kielur.

Once you park in a FlexePark lot, all you have to do is open your phone's camera, scan a QR code, and in a few easy steps you're safe to park in the lots for a flat rate.

"Depending on the lot, the owner decides what they want to charge but you pull up, you don't have to open an app or anything," says Cote, "it's nice because then you have the security of a receipt so you're parked somewhere you're allowed to be parked."

A bonus not only for local business owners, Cote says they could make several thousand dollars a year, but also a win for anyone looking to enjoy the Circle City.

"What we want to do is protect our space for us, for our business, but on the same hand it's nice to be able to share that for people coming downtown for restaurants, and shows, and the Murat and those things," says Dr. Kielur.

So far, FlexePark is available in Broad Ripple, Bloomington, and on Mass Ave.

