FREE Easter Egg hunts across central Indiana to take the kids to this weekend

Katie Cox
7:10 AM, Mar 30, 2018
2 hours ago
Image courtesy MFA.org
Getty Images
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Easter weekend is here and we’ve put together a list of FREE events to enjoy with the kids. 

Indianapolis

Carmel

Fishers

Plainfield

Versailles

Whitestown

Greenfield

Zionsville

New Castle

Muncie

Liberty

If you have an event to add to this list email wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com. You can also email us your Easter photos or share them with us on our Facebook page!

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News