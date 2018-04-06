Funeral services held for 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

Infant was shot and killed one week ago

The funeral was held Thursday for Malaysia. Suspects riddled her home with as many as 40 gunshots one week ago.

Robson was killed when someone sprayed bullets into her home last week. There have been no arrests in her death.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Funeral services were held Thursday for a 1-year-old girl who was shot and killed inside her home one week ago.

Malaysia Robson was killed in what police called a targeted attack when as many as 40 bullets riddled her home in the 3500 block of Wittfield Street on Indianapolis' northeast side.

During her funeral at Beginnings Fellowship Church, Reverend James Jackson called Malaysia a sweet angel who is headed to her heavenly home.

"I came today and she's laying in a little casket. This will haunt me. I've never seen a baby lay in a casket. I've seen them lay in baby beds, lay in bassinets, lay in mother's arms," said Brenda Jarrell, family friend.

City Councillor La Keisha Jackson said Malaysia's death should motivate the community to put a stop to senseless gun violence.

"It was a wake up call for us today is my message. Wake up call to determine where do we go from here? We have work to do. We have to put boots on the ground. It's enough to stop talking and now it's about action," said Jackson.

Malaysia was buried in Washington Park Cemetery. 

No arrests have been made in her killing.

