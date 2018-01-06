Girl Scout cookies are back: Here's how to buy them

INDIANAPOLIS -- We're only a week into the new year, but it's going to be hard to keep up with that New Year's resolution because Girl Scout cookies are officially back on sale!

This year marks the 101st year the Girl Scouts have been selling their famous cookies.

Anytime between now and April you can stop by a Girl Scout booth or hit up your favorite little Girl Scout and stock up on your favorite cookie flavors.

If you're unsure how to get your hands on some, we've put together a helpful list to get you started.

Buy from a Girl Scout in person:

This is obviously what the girls would prefer you do, and if you know a Girl Scout, you should use this option because Girl Scout cookie sales can also be very competitive.

Buy from a Girl Scout online:

If you know a Scout but would prefer to buy online, you may be able to order from their Digital Cookie page. Just let them know you're interested in buying online and if they have the ability, they should be able to walk you through the steps to do it very simply. Unfortunately, since this is a relatively new method of selling cookies, it's not available in every market. Just ask your Scout and they should know.

Find Girl Scout Cookie Sales Near You:

If you don't know any Girl Scouts, you can visit the Girl Scouts' cookie website. Just type in your zip code to find cookie sales in your area. It's really that simple.

Find Cookies with the Girl Scout Cookie App:

Seriously, there's an app for that now. Simply download the Girl Scouts app on iOS or Android and press "Find Cookies Now!" The app will basically give you the same information as going through the website. You can find cookie booths near you as well as the time and date they will go on sale. The app will also give you a complete listing of which Girl Scout Cookies are available.

According to the Girl Scouts of the USA, more than 1 million girls sell cookies every year and the sales bring in around $800 million over the course of the season.

