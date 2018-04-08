Goat Yoga: Yes, it's a real thing and it's actually pretty neat

Cloudy
FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A Franklin business is jumping on the bandwagon for the fun and furry with their new "Goat Yoga" classes.
Tagalong Farms Boutique and Gifts store owner Jone Wheatley Koch says their first two class were a big success and they're looking forward to many more.
Both classes sold.
The farm is planning to offer "Got Yoga" classes every Saturday.
They're also considering adding bunny and potbelly big yoga classes too!
Koch owns 100 goats with her partner Dr. Toni Cox Hough who also has another store in Madison.
Watch the video above to see why Goat Yoga is all the craze.
