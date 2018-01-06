INDIANAPOLIS -- A good Samaritan saved a man's life when his car caught fire Friday on Indianapolis' west side.

Scott Cook was at work when he saw the car, which was parked at the GetGo on Rockville and Country Club roads, burst into flames.

Cook got the attention of the man sleeping inside the car and used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire. Another good Samaritan also ran to help with the rescue.

The Wayne Township Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire.

"Would everybody do this? I don't know. I just, sort of, went into overdrive and just did what I did. And I'm not certain everybody would. I would hope that any decent person would do the same thing I did. I don't consider it to be heroic by any means. I just knew there was a guy sleeping in the car and I wanted to get him out before something bad happened," said Cook.

Wayne Township officials say the man in the car was homeless. Victim assistance was called in to help to get him shelter.

