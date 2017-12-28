Gov. Holcomb names Terry Stigdon as new director of Indiana Department of Child Services

INDIANAPOLIS -- Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Thursday that he has named Terry J. Stigdon as the new director of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Stigdon is currently the clinical director of operations at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

“Terry has in-depth, firsthand experience in the issues faced by the children and families served by Indiana’s Department of Child Services. She has dedicated her life to saving and improving the lives of young Hoosiers, and she will bring a passion for this critically important work." said Gov. Holcomb.

“I am honored by this incredible opportunity to put my experiences and passions to work as never before to improve the lives of children and families around the state,” said Stigdon. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with other agency leaders and the caring team of public servants at DCS to continue and improve our positive impact for kids and communities.”

Stigdon will replace Mary Beth Bonaventura who stepped down on Dec. 27.

Bonaventura submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Holcomb on Dec. 15. Days later, Bonaventura submitted a four-page scathing letter to Holcomb in which she alleged that Indiana children are being put at risk.

Stigdon’s first day with DCS will be January 22. Sam Criss, current DCS deputy director, will serve as interim director for the agency.

Governor Holcomb also announced last week that he has asked the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group to conduct a complete assessment of DCS to begin January 3.

The DCS assessment is expected to be complete and delivered to the governor and the new director in spring of 2018.