Gov. Holcomb names Terry Stigdon as new director of Indiana Department of Child Services
TheIndyChannel.com Staff
1:35 PM, Dec 28, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
INDIANAPOLIS -- Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Thursday that he has named Terry J. Stigdon as the new director of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Stigdon is currently the clinical director of operations at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.
“Terry has in-depth, firsthand experience in the issues faced by the children and families served by Indiana’s Department of Child Services. She has dedicated her life to saving and improving the lives of young Hoosiers, and she will bring a passion for this critically important work." said Gov. Holcomb.
“I am honored by this incredible opportunity to put my experiences and passions to work as never before to improve the lives of children and families around the state,” said Stigdon. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with other agency leaders and the caring team of public servants at DCS to continue and improve our positive impact for kids and communities.”