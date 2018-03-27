Gov. Holcomb signs bill allowing murder charges for unborn child if mother is injured or killed

Lee’s 18-year-old daughter, Brittany, was shot and killed while trying to buy a TV.
Brittany was eleven weeks pregnant when she was killed.
After learning her daughter’s murderer could not be charged with murder for the death of her grandbaby, Jennifer set out to change the law.
She bought a computer she sent 150 letters – one to every member of the Indiana State Legislature.
Only one Senator replied – but that’s all it took.
Beginning July 1, if a prosecutor can prove that the defendant knew a woman was pregnant, they can bring a second homicide charge for the fetus.
"She would be proud because I didn't just let her baby die. And I know this bill isn't going to go for my grandbaby, but it will go for many babies to come,” said Lee. “The first person that's convicted of this, I will be standing in the court and I'll see justice for my baby."