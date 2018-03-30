Grandmother of 1-year-old killed in shooting pleads for justice: 'The violence needs to stop'

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- The grandmother of a one-year-old little girl who was shot and killed when someone opened fire on her home Thursday is pleading for justice and change.
Malaysia Robeson was killed when a hail of gunfire struck her home on the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue Thursday morning.
"She was only one year old," said Malaysia's grandmother Robin Robeson. "She died a senseless death. The violence needs to stop."
Police say it all began with a dispute on social media. Someone then drove to the home and opened fire around 2 a.m.
Malaysia was killed and her 19-year-old aunt, Anna Fox, was injured.
A growing memorial sits outside the home where Malaysia was killed and community members gathered Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil.
Malaysia's grandmother says the family just wants justice - and for the shooter to turn themself in to police.
The child's murder has sparked a call for unity in the community and a group will be gathering on Saturday for a march to support a push to reduce gun violence.
The march will begin at 38th Street and Post Road at 10 a.m.
For Robeson, its a way to remember her grandbaby and push for change so no family ever has to go through the same loss they are dealing with right now.
"For anyone with kids - go home and love your kids like never before," said Robeson.
Malaysia Robeson is the youngest victim of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis since 2013. Her death was also the only under 10 shooting victim during that period to be ruled a criminal homicide. The other deaths were determined to be accidental.
