Group pushes for Safe Haven baby boxes in Indianapolis, across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- A local ministry is pushing for more Safe Haven Baby Boxes in central Indiana and says it’s especially needed in Indianapolis.

An infant was dropped off in a Safe Haven box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department in LaPorte County this week. It was the second time that particular Safe Haven box has been used since it was installed two years ago.

Linda Znachko, founder of “He Knows Your Name” ministries says the Indianapolis is one of several central Indiana locations that should also install Safe Haven boxes.

READ | Infant safe after being left in Safe Haven box outside Indiana fire station

Znachko praised the mother of the latest Safe Haven baby saying she’s glad that the mother chose an option that insured her infant would have a fighting chance for a good life.

The Safe Haven Law allows parents who feel they are unable to care for an infant that is less than 30 days old to leave the child with staff at a designated safe haven location with no questions asked. The Safe Haven Boxes give parents a way to leave the child anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution.

Last year, lawmakers approved a law allowing hospitals to install baby boxes where infants could be safely left inside.

During the 2018 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly passed Senate Enrolled Act 340, which allows fire stations that are staffed 24 hours a day to use baby boxes.

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos