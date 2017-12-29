'He said yes!' South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces engagement to boyfriend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took to social media Thursday to announce his engagement to his boyfriend.

Buttigieg, who became mayor of the northwestern Indiana city in 2012, announced the engagement in a Facebook post: "He said yes! Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman."

READ | South Bend mayor back to work after deployment

The announcement comes just two years after the Buttigieg came out as gay through an essay published in the South Bend Tribune.

In the essay, the 33-year-old said it took him years of struggle and growth to recognize that his sexuality is just a fact of life.

WATCH | South Bend mayor comes out as gay in editorial

Buttigieg is also a lieutenant in the Navy Reserves has served overseas in Afghanistan as recently as 2015.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos