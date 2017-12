Hit-and-run driver sends car off Indy bridge, into creek

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old woman was uninjured after a hit-and-run driver struck her vehicle Sunday evening, sending her off of a bridge and careening into a creek.

Firefighters and rescue crews were called to the area of Fall Creek Road and College Avenue after a car fell 40 feet off of the bridge and into Fall Creek.

The victim told police she was hit by a silver car that fled from the scene.

39 y/o female uninjured after hit and run driver pushes her car off Bridge at College and Fall Creek. #IFD Tactical Rescue 14 dispatched to bring woman out of vehicle and up embankment for transport to IU Methodist. pic.twitter.com/zjHDdYePTN — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 24, 2017

Crews were able to rescue the woman from her vehicle and she was taken to IU Methodist Hospital to be checked out.

Tactical Rescue crews responded to pull the vehicle from the creek and the Marion County Health Department was called in reference to a fuel spill because of the crash.

Fall Creek and College Ave



Car into water. Driver Uninjured after 40 foot plunge pic.twitter.com/x6r9SXZNGc — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 24, 2017

Police are still searching for the silver car involved in the crash. No specific details have been released at this time.

