Holcomb addresses drug epidemic, infant mortality during second State of the State speech

Katie Cox
7:48 PM, Jan 9, 2018
29 mins ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his 2018 State of the State address to a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday with a focus on four main goals this year: Hoosier jobs, Hoosier education, fighting the drug epidemic and battling infant mortality.

“This year, my focus can be summed up in three words: people, people, people,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb also reiterated his pledge to conduct a “transparent review” of the state’s troubled Department of Child Services.

“There is no one in this state that cares more about Hoosier children than I do,” said Holcomb. “I’ll do whatever’s necessary to ensure the success of our agency and its mission.”

Hoosier Jobs

“We rank best in the Midwest and a top-five state in the nation for doing business.”

  • 35,000 new job commitments in 2018
  • Challenged IEDC & Commerce Secretary to break new economic development records in 2018
  • Focused on developing a skilled workforce
  • 85,000 unfilled jobs in the state

Education

“We must advance a more relevant high school diploma.”

  • Backing legislation to require every public K-12 school to offer computer science courses
  • Increase the number of Hoosiers with a college or postsecondary education

Drug Epidemic

  • Create of more opioid treatment centers (from 18 to 27(
  • Improve reporting of drug overdose deaths
  • Require physicians to use INSPECT system before issuing opioid prescriptions

Battling Infant Mortality

“Tonight, I’m setting a goal to become the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality rates by 2014.”

  • More than 600 Hoosier infants do not make it to their first birthday each year
  • Become the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality rates by 2024

