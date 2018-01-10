Holcomb addresses drug epidemic, infant mortality during second State of the State speech

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivered his 2018 State of the State address to a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday with a focus on four main goals this year: Hoosier jobs, Hoosier education, fighting the drug epidemic and battling infant mortality.

“This year, my focus can be summed up in three words: people, people, people,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb also reiterated his pledge to conduct a “transparent review” of the state’s troubled Department of Child Services.

“There is no one in this state that cares more about Hoosier children than I do,” said Holcomb. “I’ll do whatever’s necessary to ensure the success of our agency and its mission.”

Hoosier Jobs

“We rank best in the Midwest and a top-five state in the nation for doing business.”

35,000 new job commitments in 2018

Challenged IEDC & Commerce Secretary to break new economic development records in 2018

Focused on developing a skilled workforce

85,000 unfilled jobs in the state

Education

“We must advance a more relevant high school diploma.”

Backing legislation to require every public K-12 school to offer computer science courses

Increase the number of Hoosiers with a college or postsecondary education

Drug Epidemic

Create of more opioid treatment centers (from 18 to 27(

Improve reporting of drug overdose deaths

Require physicians to use INSPECT system before issuing opioid prescriptions

Battling Infant Mortality

“Tonight, I’m setting a goal to become the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality rates by 2014.”

More than 600 Hoosier infants do not make it to their first birthday each year

Become the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality rates by 2024

