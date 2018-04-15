Hoosier lawmakers react to Syria attack

INDIANAPOLIS -- Several Indianapolis lawmakers have voiced their support for President Donald Trump's administration and decisions after the U.S. military launched strikes with the United Kingdom and France in response to the Syrian regime’s recent chemical weapons attack on its own civilians.

Senator Joe Donnelly Donnelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said:

“The recent chemical weapons attack was the latest in a series of barbaric actions by the Assad regime. I support tonight’s international military response, which demonstrates that there are consequences for using chemical weapons on innocent civilians. Now, I want to hear from the president, the military, and our diplomatic leaders on the strategy moving forward.”

Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) also released a statement supporting President Trump's actions.

“Tonight’s announcement of United States targeted strikes in Syria sends a strong message to the Assad regime that their brutal and horrific chemical attacks against their own people will not be tolerated. I am proud our country has joined forces with our allies in order to protect the innocent people who are suffering under Assad’s terror. Pray for the safety of our troops as they courageously fulfill their mission.”

It is in America's national security interests to deter the use of chemical weapons, and the international community must not look the other way as Assad continues to murder his own people. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 14, 2018

I thank our brave service members and our allies who carried out this military action. I look forward to receiving a full briefing on this latest military action and the administration's broader strategy in Syria. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 14, 2018

Congressman Bucshon supports the President’s response to the deadly chemical weapons attack by Assad in Syria that killed innocent men, women and children. With our allies Great Britain and France, the U.S. will make it clear the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) April 14, 2018

(1/2) This week’s horrific chemical weapons attack was just the latest in a series of war crimes perpetrated by Bashar al-Assad and his regime. Last night’s strikes in #Syria were a proportional & appropriate response to this atrocity, which I’m hopeful will prevent future — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 14, 2018