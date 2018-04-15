Hoosier lawmakers react to Syria attack

Katie Cox
5:14 PM, Apr 15, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- Several Indianapolis lawmakers have voiced their support for President Donald Trump's administration and decisions after the U.S. military launched strikes with the United Kingdom and France in response to the Syrian regime’s recent chemical weapons attack on its own civilians.

Senator Joe Donnelly Donnelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said:

“The recent chemical weapons attack was the latest in a series of barbaric actions by the Assad regime. I support tonight’s international military response, which demonstrates that there are consequences for using chemical weapons on innocent civilians. Now, I want to hear from the president, the military, and our diplomatic leaders on the strategy moving forward.”

Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) also released a statement supporting President Trump's actions. 

“Tonight’s announcement of United States targeted strikes in Syria sends a strong message to the Assad regime that their brutal and horrific chemical attacks against their own people will not be tolerated. I am proud our country has joined forces with our allies in order to protect the innocent people who are suffering under Assad’s terror. Pray for the safety of our troops as they courageously fulfill their mission.”

