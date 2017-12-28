Hoosiers encouraged to upgrade ID cards, could be barred from flying without Real ID soon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana officials are encouraging residents to upgrade their driver's license or state identification card to a credential that has been mandated since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

But beginning October 2020, residents without a Real ID license or identification card will be barred from boarding commercial airplanes or entering federal courthouses, military bases and other security-sensitive facilities.

The Real ID credentials can be obtained at local Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy says upgrading now will save time and help avoid future flight or accessibility issues.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently upgraded his driver's license. He encourages everyone to obtain their credentials "sooner rather than later."

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos