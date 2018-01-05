How to recycle your Christmas tree in Marion Co.

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a hard fact to face if you're a Christmas-lover, but you have to take that tree down sometime.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks has teamed up to create several Christmas tree drop-off locations for your tree.

In Marion County, you can drop off your tree from dawn to dusk until Jan. 31 at the following locations:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.) south lot

Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair St.) east of pool in main parking lot

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive) in front of the MacAllister Center

Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road) near the front entrance

Krannert Park (605 S. High School Road) north parking lot

Northwestway Park (5253 W. 62nd St.) north parking lot

Perry Park (451 E. Stop 11 Road) soccer field parking lot

Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive) tennis court parking lot

Sahm Park (6801 E. 91st St.) soccer field parking lot

All live trees will be chipped and given to Green Cycle, an environmentally friendly Indiana landscaping company. The service is for Marion County residents only, not for commercial use. The goal is to divert waste from landfills and provide a service for locals.

It may seem obvious, but DPW spokesperson Warren Stokes says to make sure you remove all lights and decorations from it before you drop it off.

