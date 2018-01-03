IACS says response time for pets left in cold calls is nearly 30 hours because of number of calls

INDIANAPOLIS -- Members of Indianapolis Animal Care Services are working round-the-clock to respond to the dozens of complaints and concerns being phoned in about animals left in the cold, but because of the sheer number of calls they've received over the holidays some of those calls may not be answered for over a day.
IACS officers have teamed up with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) to increase their response times for calls from concerned citizens regarding dogs left out in the freezing temperatures.
IACS said they received 264 care and treatment calls just over the New Year weekend and because of that, their response time is around 30 hours right now.
"Despite the continuous efforts of our officers and volunteers, our response time is higher than we'd like," IACS posted on their Facebook page Tuesday.
In Indianapolis, it is illegal to leave your pets outside when the temperature is at or below 20 degrees or when there is a wind chill warning.