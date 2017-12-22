IACS to open satellite adoption center at Broad Ripple Park

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
INDIANAPOLIS -- Those wanting to adopt a new furry family member will soon have another place to go in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Animal Care Services and Indy Parks and Recreation will be opening a satellite adoption center at Broad Ripple Park next year.
IACS shared the announcement Thursday saying that construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2018. The new location will have the ability to house both dogs and cats and will be used mostly during high-traffic periods at the park and when IACS' main campus becomes overcrowded.
“Our team is so proud to welcome the Adoption Center to Broad Ripple Park,” said Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks Director. “Partnerships are key to our parks delivering the best services in the right places. And, now, we are offering a convenient place for our park customers and neighbors to connect with the city’s Animal Care Services and explore adoption options.”
The new satellite adoption pavilion building was designed by One 10 Studio and will offer a shaded area for dog park users as well. It will not impact the size of the current dog park.
Funding for the new campus will come from a mix of both public and private sources, including the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation.
“This adoption pavilion will give the thousands of animals that come through the shelter’s doors each year a fighting chance,” said Katie Trennepohl, ACS Director. “Tragically, some animals never get the chance to be adopted. This is one of many steps we are taking to ensure all animals at the shelter find new homes.”
Shelter Adoption Hours:
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Closed
Shelter Intake Hours:
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.