IFD firefighter rescued from flood waters on county road

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. -- A firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department had to be rescued from flood waters Thursday morning.

Damon Fine, 37, was on his way to work to IFD Station 24 when his vehicle hit high water at a bridge. Fine was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911 on the roof as it sank into the water. After his car went completely under the water, Fine was taken by the current, which took him to some trees.

As a firefighter, Fine knew to control his breathing and stay calm as he clung to a branch.

To keep him awake and alert, the dispatcher asked him, "What were you going to do today?"

"You know what’s insulting about this, and a little bit embarrassing, I’m a firefighter," Damon replied. "I’m on my way to work. I need you to call my officer so I won’t be AWOL. I have to be there by 8:00.”

But the information didn't get relayed to IFD correctly, and the battalion chief thought he only had a car emergency, according to a release from IFD.

Fine used his cell phone light to alert Owen County Sheriff's Deputies and DNR to his location. He was taken to the Putnam County Hospital, where he was released later that day.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos