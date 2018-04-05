IMPD cruiser, Ford SUV crash into ditch after hitting slick spot in road

Fair
HI: 47°
LO: 39°
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis police officer responding to a vehicle that had slid into a ditch ended up suffering the same fate early Thursday morning.
A Ford Explorer hit an icy patch of road in the 5100 block of Massachusetts Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. The Explorer slid into the ditch, but the driver wasn't hurt.
An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responding to the crash hit the same icy patch and joined the Explorer in the ditch. The IMPD officer was unhurt.
The icy patch was caused by the heavy rains that covered Massachusetts Avenue, then froze overnight.
A salt truck also responded to the area and salted the road, so nobody else would side into the ditch.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
An Indianapolis police officer responding to a vehicle that had slid into a ditch ended up suffering the same fate early Thursday morning.
An Indianapolis woman is fed up with the suspected drug dealers she believes is destroying her security cameras outside her home.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Madison County firefighters who were killed in a plane crash in Grant County.
Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at the Indianapolis park where in 1968 Sen. Robert Kennedy told a crowd about…
An Indiana nonprofit is creating an app to teach doctors how to help curb the state’s opioid epidemic.