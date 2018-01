IMPD: Man found dead in Indianapolis house fire was killed by shooting first

INDIANAPOLIS -- While putting out a fire at a house on Indianapolis' northeast side in November 2017, the fire crews found a man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have learned the man was shot and killed before the fire started.

The fire started around 1 a.m. in the 9400 block of Barr Drive on Nov. 18, 2017.

Inside the house, firefighters found Stephen Brockman, 73. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday morning, a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Brockman's death is being investigated as a fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the fire or shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

