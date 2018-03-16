IMPD officer in serious two-vehicle crash on the city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a serious two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

The accident between a patrol car and another vehicle happened around 3:20 p.m. at W. 21st Street and Country Club Road.

Police say the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were unresponsive when they arrived on the scene.

A witness says the IMPD vehicle approached the intersection with lights and sirens activated. The officer cleared each lane of the intersection before being struck by another car.

Both the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to Methodist Hospital.

The officer is said to be stable but in guarded condition. She is with IMPD's Northwest District and has been with the department since 1999.

The other driver's dog was killed as a result of the collision.

Video & report of serious accident involving IMPD officer on west side of Indy @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/xJaguxxqgq — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) March 15, 2018

