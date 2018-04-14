IMPD's mounted patrol strolls through Arby's drive-thru for milkshakes

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's mounted patrol did just what anyone would do on a warm Friday afternoon: They hit up the Arby's drive-thru for a milkshake.

"No big deal in a car, but sure is fun on horse," the mounted patrol posted on Facebook along with several images from their visit.

The horses, Maddie and Buzz, were quite the hit with the staff when they greeted them through the drive-thru window.

When is it not a good time for a shake?

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed



Top Trending Videos