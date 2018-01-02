Indiana Blood Center issues urgent plea for donations as blood supplies run critically low

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Blood Center has issued an urgent plea to help fill their shelves as their blood supplies run critically low following the holidays.

The blood center shared an image from their refrigerator on Tuesday showing shelves that were almost entirely empty.

'This fridge is the blood supply for Indiana and local hospitals," the post said. "When traumas happen and patients need blood, this is where it comes from. The need for blood right now is beyond urgent - we need YOUR help to fill these shelves back up to help patients in need."

The blood center says their supplies are so low at this point that the critical need is for all blood types, although type O-negative is always the highest in demand because of its universal use.

The Blood Center accepts walk-in donors or you can schedule your appointment online.

The four major blood types are:

Type A

Type B

Type AB

Type O

No matter where you are in central Indiana, there should be an Indiana Blood Center location nearby.