SEYMOUR, Ind. -- A farm in Seymour is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears.

Rose Acres Farms issued the voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs because they could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella Braederup, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled eggs were distributed from a farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and went to the following states:

Colorado Florida New Jersey New York North Carolina Pennsylvania South Carolina Virginia West Virginia

So far 22 people have reported illnesses related to the eggs.

Salmonella Braederup is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and anyone with a weakened immune system.

In healthy people, Salmonella Braederup can cause multiple symptoms including:

Fever

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal Pain

Item Description Carton UPC COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 077236000302 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000302 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN 077236000500 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN 077236000203 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN 077236000401 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN 077236000500 FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 035826089618 FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN 035826089649 FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089625 FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089601 FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089588 FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089632 LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A NELMS A JUMBO X24 634181000018 WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN N/A CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM X30 077236000203 CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM X 30 077236000258 CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM X 25 077236000124 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000401 COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN PULP 077236700400 COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN PULP 077236700301 COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN 051933182608 COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933190801 COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933182509 SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 804879457336 GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127132 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127128 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127101 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 078742127095 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN 078742127224 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127071 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127088 GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN RPC 078742127149 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN 078742127118

