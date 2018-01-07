Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 11:38AM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Fountain, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:55AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:55AM EST expiring January 8 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana National Guard soldier died at Fort Hood in Texas early Saturday morning.
According to a release sent out by the Indiana National Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner, 43, of Fort Wayne, was an automated logistical specialist with the 38th Sustainment Brigade.
Boner's cause of death is under investigation.
"For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family," said Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade. "He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time."
Boner was deployed in Iraq in 2009 and has won several awards including a Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.