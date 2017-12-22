Indiana Salvation Army receives Gold Krugerrand worth more than $1K in Red Kettle

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Salvation Army of Evansville is a little bit closer to reaching its fundraising goal this year after an anonymous donor dropped a Gold Krugerrand into one of their Red Kettles this week.
The 1970 South African gold Krugerrand is estimated to be worth more than $1,000. It is unclear which kettle the coin was left in.
Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of Evansville put out a plea for donations to help them reach their 2017 goal. As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was still 22 percent away from its goal of $260,000.
"We're calling on all our local support to support the Red Kettle campaign in these final three days of bell ringing," said Captain Scott with the Salvation Army on Thursday. "We're praying for a miracle and asking for support and generous donors to step forward and help us meet our goal this Red Kettle campaign season."