Indiana senator files bill to legalize CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS -- A state senator has filed a bill that would officially legalize the sale and possession of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, in Indiana.

Republican Senator Jim Tomes from Wadesville filed the bill at the end of 2017.

The proposed legislation clarifies that CBD oil is not included under the term "controlled substance," which would make it legal in Indiana.

The bill comes after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill declared CBD oil illegal in the state back in November.

Cannabidiol hemp oil, or CBD oil, is used by families of children with seizures and by others who deal with chronic pain and anxiety.

It was officially listed as a Schedule I drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration in December 2016, but there was confusion in the state of Indiana as to whether or not it was exempted by another law.

The Schedule I ruling put the oil in the same category as heroin, LSD, ecstasy, meth, peyote and marijuana. Hill cited on Tuesday that federal ruling as a primary reason for his opinion.

Despite the ruling, CBD oil remained on shelves of some stores that sell health supplements until AG Hill declared it illegal. State excise officers then gave stores selling the product 60 days to remove it from their shelves.

The 2018 session of the Indiana General Assembly begins on Wednesday.

