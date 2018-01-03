Indiana senator files bill to legalize CBD oil

It was officially listed as a Schedule I drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration in December 2016, but there was confusion in the state of Indiana as to whether or not it was exempted by another law.
The Schedule I ruling put the oil in the same category as heroin, LSD, ecstasy, meth, peyote and marijuana. Hill cited on Tuesday that federal ruling as a primary reason for his opinion.
Despite the ruling, CBD oil remained on shelves of some stores that sell health supplements until AG Hill declared it illegal. State excise officers then gave stores selling the product 60 days to remove it from their shelves.