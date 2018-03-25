Indiana students join nationwide anti-gun violence marches
Associated Press
6:48 PM, Mar 25, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana high school students protested with signs saying “Protect Kids, Not Guns” as part of the national March for Our Lives event to press for gun control.
Saturday’s marches come in the wake of a shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school last month. In Indianapolis, thousands of students and their supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse. One speaker, DeAndra Yates, talked about her son being paralyzed after he was struck by a stray bullet when he was 13.