Indiana to collect DNA from anyone arrested on felony charges starting in January

INDIANAPOLIS -- Starting in January 2018, anyone arrested for a felony offense in the state of Indiana will be required to submit a DNA sample.

DNA samples are already collected from convicted felons in the state of Indiana but Senate Enrolled Act 322 will require samples to be collected during felony arrests.

The arrested would submit a DNA sample via cheek swab along with fingerprints, photographs and all other data during the booking process. Those DNA profiles would only be run through the state's Combined DNA System (CODIS) and compared to other profiles after finding probable cause.

READ | House panel unanimously approves bill for collecting DNA during felony arrests

If the person is acquitted of all felony charges, the charges are lowered to a misdemeanor or no charges are filed within a year the sample may be expunged from the system.

READ | Son of murder victim joins effort to push for DNA collection during felony arrests

“DNA profiling is an accurate, widely used tool that will help law enforcement solve crimes and convict those who are responsible,” Houchin said. “Since serious criminals often go on to commit numerous additional crimes before they are caught and convicted, the collection of DNA upon felony arrest will save lives. This legislation will give law enforcement the tools necessary to bring more criminals to justice for their crimes and bring peace to victims and their families, making Indiana an even safer place to live, work, and raise our families.”

Similar bills have failed to pick up steam over the past two years, but a renewed push for change came after the December 2016 arrest of Damoine Wilcoxson.

Police linked Wilcoxson to the September 2016 murder of John Clements, 82, of Zionsville, by a DNA sample collected in Ohio when he was arrested there for a different crime.

Clements' son, Neal, joined the state's effort to push for DNA collection bill after the arrest for his father's murder.

Wilcoxson had an extensive background of felony arrests in the state of Indiana, but had never been convicted of a crime - so his DNA had never been collected.

Neal told RTV6 that he will always wonder if his father would still be alive if Indiana had collected DNA samples of suspected felons.

The bill goes into effect starting next month.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos