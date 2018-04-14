Indiana University Health prepares for $1B consolidation
Associated Press
2:28 PM, Apr 14, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Health officials are considering whether to save any of the century-old sections of the state’s largest hospital as they prepare for a planned $1 billion consolidation project.
IU Health’s plan calls for closing the nearby University Hospital and consolidating clinical operations into expanded facilities at Methodist and Riley Hospital for Children.
Officials are evaluating which buildings on the Methodist campus should be renovated. Many of the buildings have mismatched floor plates, uneven ceilings and a conglomeration of electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems.
IU Health planning director Monte Hoover estimates that a third of the current Methodist campus can be saved and updated.