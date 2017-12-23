Indianapolis Ballet shares their 'Nutcracker' performance with kids at Riley Hospital for Children

Rafael Sanchez
3:22 PM, Dec 23, 2017

The holiday classic "The Nutcracker" came to life on the stage of the Old National centre ant the Murat Theatre - and shared online with kids at Riley Hospital for Children.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The music of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" is well known during the holidays, and this year the Indianapolis Ballet found a new way to share their performance with kids at Riley Hospital for Children. 

The performance comes to life on the stage the Old National Centre at the Murat Theatre, with hundreds of people attending each year. 

"I've been doing the show since I was eight years old," said Colleen. "It gets us into the holiday spirit."

But for the first time this year, the ballet's annual performance was shared online with kids at Riley Hospital who can't leave to see the fantastic show. 

"I recently went to their luncheon and I asked what can we do to make a difference," said Indianapolis Ballet's artistic director Victoria Lyras. "Even though they may not be able to leave the hospital just yet - this will be a moment to escape and enjoy the holidays with their families."

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News