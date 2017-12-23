Indianapolis Ballet shares their 'Nutcracker' performance with kids at Riley Hospital for Children

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 11:54AM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 9:38AM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:47PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
INDIANAPOLIS -- The music of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" is well known during the holidays, and this year the Indianapolis Ballet found a new way to share their performance with kids at Riley Hospital for Children.
The performance comes to life on the stage the Old National Centre at the Murat Theatre, with hundreds of people attending each year.
"I've been doing the show since I was eight years old," said Colleen. "It gets us into the holiday spirit."
But for the first time this year, the ballet's annual performance was shared online with kids at Riley Hospital who can't leave to see the fantastic show.
"I recently went to their luncheon and I asked what can we do to make a difference," said Indianapolis Ballet's artistic director Victoria Lyras. "Even though they may not be able to leave the hospital just yet - this will be a moment to escape and enjoy the holidays with their families."