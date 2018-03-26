Indianapolis-based Finish Line bought by UK-based retailer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Finish Line, the Indianapolis-based athletic retailer, has been purchased by a United Kingdom company, it announced Monday.

JD Sports Fashion Plc bought 100 percent of existing shares for about $558 million, according to a release.

“Finish Line has long admired JD and their commitment to serve customers with premium brands through a unique and innovative retail experience,” said Sam Sato, Chief Executive Officer of Finish Line. “We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to realizing the impact we will have on the marketplace together.”

The merger is expected to close by June 2018.

There are about 930 Finish Line stores, employing about 13,000 employees in the United States. It is headquartered in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis future of the company is unknown.

