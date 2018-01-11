Indianapolis GOP claims 'victory' as deal with Democrat earns them 3 council committee chairs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Republicans were claiming victory Thursday after snatching control of three influential city council committees from the Democratic majority.

Rev. Stephen Clay, a Democrat, won the council presidency on Monday thanks to the support of nine Republicans who crossed party lines to vote for him over incumbent president Maggie Lewis.

On Thursday, Clay returned the favor by awarding the council’s minority party with the chairs of three committees: public works, ethics and rules & public policy.

City-County Council Minority Leader Michael McQuillen celebrated the win Thursday afternoon, calling it “a victory for ALL Indy citizens” in a tweet.

Marion County Republicans scored a victory today for ALL Indy citizens w/ the appointment of 3 Council Committee Chairs, 1 more pending, and Party Balance of most Committee sizes after years of struggle. @IndyGOP fighting to better serve Indy! @IndyCouncilGOP — Michael McQuillen (@mike_mcquillen) January 11, 2018

Council observers told RTV6 they were particularly surprised Clay ceded control of the rules committee to Republicans, as it will give the minority party much more influence over the way the council itself operates.

In addition to the three new Republican committee chairs, Clay reshaped leadership across the board by stripping chairs from fellow Democrats who supported Lewis and awarding them instead to the four members of his party who voted for him.

The only Democrat from the Lewis camp to receive a committee chair was Blake Johnson, who was appointed to head up the Community Affairs and Education Committee. Council Vice President Zach Adamson, who voted for Lewis and who had previously chaired the public works committee, was left without a committee chair.

Adamson declined to comment for this story.

New Indianapolis City-Council Council Committee Chairs Administration & Finance: Joseph Simpson (D)

Community Affairs & Education: Blake Johnson (D)

Ethics: Michael McQuillen (R)

Metropolitan & Economic Development: La Keisha Jackson (D)

Municipal Corporations: Monroe Gray (D)

Parks & Recreation: William Oliver (D)

Public Safety & Criminal Justice: Stephen Clay (D)

Public Works Scott Kreider (R)

Rules & Public Policy: Janice McHenry (R)

Democratic Councilman Jared Evans issued a statement following the committee meeting Thursday, calling Clay’s decisions a “clear demonstration of the effects of quid pro quo politics.”

“These appointments are clearly payments of debts owed for votes cast during Monday's election,” Evans wrote. “Additionally, this is just the first of many decisions that will place political gamesmanship over the needs of our constituents.”

Clay appointed himself as the head of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee – notable because he has in the past been a vocal critic of IMPD, particularly over his belief that the department isn’t doing enough to promote diversity on the force.

Last January, Clay issued a scathing statement, saying IMPD had a “commitment to preserving the status quo of lily-white officers.”

Clay ascended to the council presidency under a cloud of controversy on Monday as well, after allegations resurfaced that he had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old boy more than 15 years ago.

The allegations were made by Jonathan Bryant, 30, in a blog post on IndyPolitics.org.

Clay has denied the allegations, calling them “untrue” and “not factual.”

Republican Councilman Jeff Miller – himself facing criminal charges over allegations of child molesting – told constituents in his weekly email that Clay’s presidency could be a sign that the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, which showed up in support of Clay on Monday and of which Clay is a member, will have more influence on council agenda items going forward.

Clay has not yet released his agenda as council president. The council's next full meeting was scheduled for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

