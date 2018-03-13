Indianapolis has only approved 2 of more than 400 pothole claims submitted this year

INDIANAPOLIS -- The City of Indianapolis has only approved two of the more than 400 pothole claims filed so far this year.

City records show 471 claims have been filed in 2018 and 208 of those claims have already been denied.

Although the city has only officially approved two claims, they say dozens of them are still under review.

The City Office of the Corporation Counsel has 90 days to review each claim after it’s filed.

According to the City of Indianapolis, more than 52,000 potholes have already been filled over the past three weeks.

Crews are also doing strip patching on the most severely damaged streets across the city. That involves removing large sections of poor pavement and replacing the area with a permanent smooth asphalt.

Monday evening, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved a $14.5 million proposal that allocates $13 million in additional funds to repair Indianapolis roads.

You can report potholes by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

