Indianapolis named one of the most exciting food cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS -- It should come as no surprise to anyone who lives in Indianapolis that the city has been named one of Zagat's top 30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America for 2017.

With dozens of new restaurants opening daily in and around the city in recent years, those who live here know just how much of an accomplishment this is for Indianapolis.

"Indianapolis has shed its "chain city" reputation over the past decade thanks in part to revitalized foodie neighborhoods like Fountain Square and Mass Ave," the report says.

It also goes on to give credit to some of Indy's nationally recognized restaurants like Recess, Bluebeard, Pioneer and Milktooth, which was named one of Conde Nast's Best Restaurants in the World in 2016.

Zagat ranked cities based on the number of new exciting new openings, award recognition and national media attention as well as some insight from locals.

