Indianapolis Public Library Foundation book sale continues Saturday and next week

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation is holding another book sale this Saturday and again the following week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Nearly 50,000 books on all types of subjects are available at the Library Services Center at 24th and Meridian Streets.

There are also DVDs, CDs, posters and more you can buy.

Most items cost between 25 cents and $4.

The book sale began in 1984 and raised more than $4.6 million for the library foundation which supports programs, services and facilities of the Indianapolis Public Library.

The amount of interest in the book sale is pretty impressive considering the use of Kindles and other e-readers.

"We've seen a real turn back to books. Our sales have gone up the last three years, so hopefully, that means people are turning back to books and not doing digital versions of it," said Richard Swan, book sale coordinator.

Dates and times for the book sale:

Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22 from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you miss this book sale, don't worry. There's another one in September.

And if you need to clean off your shelves at home, the library foundation always accepts donated books for the sales.

