Indiana's health commissioner urges Hoosiers to get flu shots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots and take other precautions amid a surge in flu-related illnesses and deaths.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Monday that anyone who hasn’t received a flu shot should do so soon because the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent influenza, decrease its severity and prevent flu-related deaths.
How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?
If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion. Colds generally last about a week.
If you're diagnosed with the flu, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands and stay home.