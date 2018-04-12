INDOT closing part of I-65 for emergency slope repair Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Depending on your route, you may want to find a different way to work on Thursday if you normally use I-65 north.

Crews will be doing temporary lane closures for slope repairs because of the flooding last week. They will be making an emergency slope repair to reinforce the barrier wall between mile markers 104 and 105.5 (between the Southport Road exit and the I-65/I-465 interchange).

The lane closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and could cause some major backups or delays in the area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and stay alert as crews work and they hope to have the project completed Thursday so no further lane closures will be necessary in the area.

