Indy Animal Care Services is running out of room, adopt some love for $1 through the month of April

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in desperate need of help to clear some of their cages as the number of animals they are taking in has far exceeded the space they have available.
As of Tuesday, IACS had 585 animals in their kennels, 323 of those animals were dogs. Shelter workers say they continue to receive dozens of drop-offs each day.
To help these loving animals find homes and making more room the shelter is offering $1 donations for the entire month of April.
If you're not in a position to adopt an animal, there are several other ways you can still help. IACS is also in need of fosters to help free up kennel space for new animals and volunteers to walk dogs, feed them and help clean up the shelter.