Indy Animal Care Services is running out of room, adopt some love for $1 through the month of April

Katie Cox
12:13 AM, Apr 4, 2018
Whether it’s short term fostering for a few weeks for our large dogs, or coming in to adopt - Indianapolis Animal Care Services are in desperate need of space. Since Friday they have taken in 131 new animals and have only made 24 adoptions.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in desperate need of help to clear some of their cages as the number of animals they are taking in has far exceeded the space they have available. 

As of Tuesday, IACS had 585 animals in their kennels, 323 of those animals were dogs. Shelter workers say they continue to receive dozens of drop-offs each day. 

To help these loving animals find homes and making more room the shelter is offering $1 donations for the entire month of April. 

If you're not in a position to adopt an animal, there are several other ways you can still help. IACS is also in need of fosters to help free up kennel space for new animals and volunteers to walk dogs, feed them and help clean up the shelter.

Each adoption includes a microchip, vaccines, spay/neuter services and FIV/feline leukemia testing. 

IACS requests that you arrive at least one hour before closing if you would like to adopt.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services Hours of Operation:

  • Monday: 10am-8pm
  • Tuesday: 10am-6pm
  • Wednesday: CLOSED
  • Thursday: 10am-7pm
  • Friday: 10am-6pm
  • Saturday:10am-6pm
  • Sunday: 10am-6pm
  • The shelter is closed on all City holidays.

For more information on IACS’s programs and services, please visit www.indy.gov/acs.

