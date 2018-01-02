Indy canceling Tuesday trash collection due to extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis is canceling all trash pickups for Tuesday, due to the extreme cold in the city.
The Department of Public Worked announced Tuesday that all trash pickups would be canceled, but curbside recycling will still be picked up, if you subscribe to that service.
Trash pickups will resume Wednesday, weather permitting, on the following schedule:
Regular/Heavy Trash Day New Regular/Heavy Trash Day
Monday, January 1 Monday, January 8
Tuesday, January 2 Wednesday, January 3
Wednesday, January 3 Thursday, January 4
Thursday, January 4 Friday, January 5
Friday, January 5 Saturday, January 6
Anybody with any questions should call the Mayor's Action Center at (317) 327-4622 or visit indy.gov/trash.