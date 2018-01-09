Indy City-County Council elects Rev. Stephen Clay new president

Light Drizzle
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis City-County Council elected Rev. Stephen Clay as their new president Monday evening.
Rev. Clay won the vote 14-11 against current president Maggie Lewis.
Lewis was elected the first female president of the Indy City-County Council in 2012. She was elected to the council in 2009.
Rev. Clay is serving his first term on the council and was elected to his seat in 2014.
Last week, Rev. Clay denied allegations that he had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old boy more than 15 years ago.
Jonathan Bryant, 30, made the allegations in a blog post on IndyPolitics.org saying that Rev. Clay grabbed him in his private area while he was staying overnight when he was 14 years old.
Rev. Clay called the allegations "untrue" and "not factual."
Rev. Clay is the senior pastor of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church where he has served for 31 years.
