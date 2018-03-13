Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approves $14.5M proposal for road repairs

Katie Cox
8:30 PM, Mar 12, 2018
10:51 AM, Mar 13, 2018

The Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approved a $14.5 million proposal for emergency road repairs across the city.  The proposal allows $14 million in emergency funds to be moved to help with pothole repairs. An additional $1.5 million is already in a fund to help with road sealing.

The city of Indianapolis has only approved two of the more than 400 pothole claims filed this year. City records show 471 claims have been filed so far in 2018 and 208 of those claims have already been denied. Although the city has only officially approved two claims, they say dozens of them are still under review. The city office of corporation counsel has 90 days to review each claim after it’s filed. According to the City of Indianapolis, more than 52,000 potholes have already been filled over the past three weeks.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on the proposal's passing.

Indianapolis works best when it works together, and tonight’s unanimous City-County Council road funding vote was yet another example of the progress that can be made when elected leaders put people before politics. With this bipartisan vote, residents will continue to see progress as we work to repair our roadways. And thanks to responsible fiscal planning over the last two years, all of this will be possible without postponing planned 2018 infrastructure projects.

I want to thank President Vop Osili and all of the City-County Councillors for their prompt action – and their partnership -- on this critical infrastructure project.

