INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approved a $14.5 million proposal for emergency road repairs across the city.

The proposal allows $14 million in emergency funds to be moved to help with pothole repairs. An additional $1.5 million is already in a fund to help with road sealing.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on the proposal's passing.

Indianapolis works best when it works together, and tonight’s unanimous City-County Council road funding vote was yet another example of the progress that can be made when elected leaders put people before politics. With this bipartisan vote, residents will continue to see progress as we work to repair our roadways. And thanks to responsible fiscal planning over the last two years, all of this will be possible without postponing planned 2018 infrastructure projects.



I want to thank President Vop Osili and all of the City-County Councillors for their prompt action – and their partnership -- on this critical infrastructure project.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in a crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos